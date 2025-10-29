Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: No targets in Week 8 return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Calcaterra went without a target while playing 36 of the Eagles' 59 snaps on offense in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Giants.
Though he played just one fewer snap than top tight end Dallas Goedert, Calcaterra -- who had missed the previous two games while recovering from a concussion -- was substantially less involved in the passing game. Goedert ran 21 routes to Calcaterra's eight and capitalized on those opportunities, finishing with a 3-28-2 receiving line on three targets. Calcaterra will continue to remain an infrequent target of quarterback Jalen Hurts so long as Goedert is available.
