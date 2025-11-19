default-cbs-image
Calcaterra went without a target while playing 34 of the Eagles' 72 snaps on offense in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Lions.

Though he was on the field for nearly half of the Eagles' snaps, Calcaterra ran just three routes on the night. So long as top tight end Dallas Goedert stays healthy, Calcaterra looks like he'll be limited mostly to a blocking role on offense.

