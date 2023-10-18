Calcaterra went without a target while playing five of the Eagles' 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-14 loss to the Jets.

Calcaterra has yet to see any involvement in the passing game this season while logging 37 snaps on offense across the Eagles' first six contests. He'll be limited to a bit role while the top two options on the depth chart at tight end, Dallas Goedert and Jack Stoll, are both available.