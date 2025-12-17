Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Notches sixth reception of 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Calcaterra hauled in his lone target for a four-yard reception while playing 37 of 69 offensive snaps in Sunday's 31-0 win over the Raiders.
Though he saw ample playing time behind top tight end Dallas Goedert in the blowout win, Calcaterra was deployed primarily as a blocker, as he ran just six routes on the afternoon. That's been par for the course for Calcaterra throughout the season; he's logged double-digit snaps in all but one of his 12 appearances but has just six catches for 52 yards on nine targets.
