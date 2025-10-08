Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Out for Thursday night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Calcaterra (oblique) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Giants.
The 2022 sixth-round pick from SMU sustained an oblique injury in the Eagles' Week 5 loss to the Broncos, limiting him to just seven offensive snaps. He didn't practice all week and is now in line to miss his first contest of the 2025 season. While Calcaterra is sidelined Thursday night, Kylen Granson is expected to operate as Philly's No. 2 tight end.
