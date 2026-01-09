default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Calcaterra (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's wild-card round matchup with the 49ers.

Calcaterra was able to upgrade to a full participant in Friday's practice after being limited Thursday and a non-participant Wednesday. The tight end is all set to suit up for Sunday's playoff contest as the No. 2 option behind Dallas Goedert.

More News