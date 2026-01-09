Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Ready for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Calcaterra (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's wild-card round matchup with the 49ers.
Calcaterra was able to upgrade to a full participant in Friday's practice after being limited Thursday and a non-participant Wednesday. The tight end is all set to suit up for Sunday's playoff contest as the No. 2 option behind Dallas Goedert.
