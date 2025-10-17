Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Remains sidelined by oblique injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Calcaterra (oblique) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Calcaterra will sit out a second consecutive game. Kylen Granson should see added run as Dallas Goedert's backup against the Vikings.
