Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Returning to Philadelphia
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Eagles are expected to re-sign Calcaterra to a one-year deal, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Calcaterra is expected to return to Philadelphia for the 2026 campaign, where he has spent the entirety of his four-year career. The 27-year-old caught nine passes for 76 yards and one touchdown last season and should remain one of the team's top backup tight ends for the upcoming campaign.
