Calcaterra could benefit from an uptick in snaps with top tight end Dallas Goedert suffering a shoulder injury in Monday's loss to the Commanders that is expected to sideline him for multiple weeks, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Jack Stoll has played 40 percent of the Eagles' snaps on offense this season and has been the clear No. 2 tight end through the team's first nine games, but he's been deployed almost exclusively as a blocker and has recorded just eight receptions through 25 career games. As such, the Eagles could look to the likes of Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson (knee) -- who is on the PUP list but could be activated Week 11 -- to help pick up the slack in the pass-catching department while Goedert and the 5.9 targets per game he's averaged for the season are out of the lineup. While Goedert has generally enjoyed could health this season up until now, Calcaterra hasn't played more than 17 snaps in any game in 2022 and hasn't drawn a target since he recorded a 40-yard reception Week 3.