Calcaterra (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Calcaterra was able to log a limited session Friday after missing the previous two practices. Calcaterra and Jack Stoll will serve as the primary tight ends for Sunday's game with Dallas Goedert (forearm) ruled out.
