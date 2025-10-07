The Eagles listed Calcaterra (oblique) as a non-participant for Thursday's walk-through practice.

Calcaterra is recovering from an oblique injury that he suffered during Sunday's loss to the Broncos. With the Eagles facing a quick turnaround for Week 6 with a Thursday night matchup versus the Eagles, the expectation is that Calcalterra will miss his first game of the season, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. If Calcaterra ends up being ruled out for the Week 6 contest, Kylen Granson would step in as the top backup to starting tight end Dallas Goedert.