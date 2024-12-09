Calcaterra caught all three of his targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Panthers.

Getting the start at tight end in place of Dallas Goedert (knee), Calcaterra didn't see much volume but came up big when it counted, catching a four-yard TD from Jalen Hurts early in the fourth quarter for what proved to be the game-winning score. It was Calcaterra's first career touchdown, and in the five contests Goedert has either missed or left early this season, his understudy has produced a 16-176-1 line on 16 targets. Calcaterra should see increased volume again in Week 15 against the Steelers.