Calcaterra (concussion) is active for Monday's contest in Kansas City, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Calacaterra sat out Week 9 due to a concussion, but with the benefit of a Week 10 bye, he practiced fully during Week 11 prep and didn't have a designation on Saturday's injury report. With Dallas Goedert out for the time being due to a broken forearm, Calcaterra will be in the mix to cover for him along with fellow tight ends Jack Stoll and Albert Okwuegbunam. However, Stoll (two targets) is the only member of the trio to have been targeted this season, and Calcaterra, a 2022 sixth-round pick, boasts career output of 5-81-0 on nine targets in 23 games.