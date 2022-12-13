Calcaterra pulled in two of his four targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 48-22 victory over the Giants.
It was a busy day by Calcaterra's standards, as he'd only been targeted three times all year heading into the week. He was involved right from the start, catching a 13-yard pass on the Eagles' first play of the game. He got his team into the red zone with an 11-yard catch later on the same drive, but he failed to add to his tally the rest of the way.
