Calcaterra (illness) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

The illness appears to be new, as Calcaterra was not listed on Wednesday's injury report. How he recovers over the coming days will determine whether he will play in Sunday's home game against the Broncos. Kylen Granson and Cameron Latu would be in line to serve as the Eagles' top two tight ends if Calcaterra and Dallas Goedert (knee) were unable to play.