Calcaterra (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday.

Calcaterra did not practice Wednesday, but he appears to be making progress ahead of Sunday's wild-card round matchup against the 49ers. Meanwhile, top tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) has logged back-to-back limited practices after having sat out Week 18. It appears both TEs have a solid chance of being available for Sunday's contest, and Friday's practice report will officially reveal whether either Calcaterra or Goedert are assigned an official injury tag.