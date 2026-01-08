Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Upgrades to limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Calcaterra (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday.
Calcaterra did not practice Wednesday, but he appears to be making progress ahead of Sunday's wild-card round matchup against the 49ers. Meanwhile, top tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) has logged back-to-back limited practices after having sat out Week 18. It appears both TEs have a solid chance of being available for Sunday's contest, and Friday's practice report will officially reveal whether either Calcaterra or Goedert are assigned an official injury tag.
More News
-
Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Not practicing•
-
Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Exits game with multiple injuries•
-
Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Notches sixth reception of 2025•
-
Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: Held without target Monday•
-
Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: No targets Sunday•
-
Eagles' Grant Calcaterra: No targets in Week 8 return•