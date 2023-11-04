Calcaterra (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Dallas.

Calcaterra sustained a concussion during the Week 8 win against Washington, and, while he was able to log a limited practice Friday, he won't be ready to suit up for this Sunday's game against the division-rival Cowboys. The 2022 sixth-round pick's next chance to play will come versus the Chiefs on Monday, Nov. 20, though he'll still need to clear the league's concussion protocol before then. In Calcaterra's absence, expect Albert Okwuegbunam to serve as the Eagles' third-string tight end behind Dallas Goedert and Jack Stoll.