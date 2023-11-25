Calcaterra (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Buffalo.

Calcaterra hurt his ankle during the third quarter of last Monday's win over Kansas City and didn't return. He wasn't able to practice in any capacity during Week 12 prep, so it's not surprising that he's been ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest. Dallas Goedert (forearm) has also been deemed out for the matchup with the Bills, so Jack Stoll should lead the Eagles' tight-end corps, with Albert Okwuegbunam likely seeing some action as well.