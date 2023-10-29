Calcaterra (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Calcaterra left Sunday's game and was being evaluated for a concussion. He's been mostly used on special teams this season and has not accrued a target over the first seven games.
