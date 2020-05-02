Play

Eagles' Grayland Arnold: Philly bound

Arnold has signed a deal with the Eagles, Chris McPherson of the team's official website reports.

Arnold went undrafted out of Baylor. The former Bear checks in at 5-foot-9 and 186 pounds. He was both second-team All American and All-Big 12 during his junior campaign when he led the team with six picks. He has worked primarily in the slot so far in his career.

Our Latest Stories