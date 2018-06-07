Ward had to be carted off the practice field during OTAs on Thursday, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

It's unclear exactly what sort of injury Ward suffered, but he went down after being involved in a collision when going up for a pass from Carson Wentz. Ward was reportedly not moving for a few moments after hitting the turf, but ultimately was able to stand and get on the cart. It's believed to be a head or neck injury, but expect an official update on Ward to come about after further testing.