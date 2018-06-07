Eagles' Greg Ward: Carted off field
Ward had to be carted off the practice field during OTAs on Thursday, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
It's unclear exactly what sort of injury Ward suffered, but he went down after being involved in a collision when going up for a pass from Carson Wentz. Ward was reportedly not moving for a few moments after hitting the turf, but ultimately was able to stand and get on the cart. It's believed to be a head or neck injury, but expect an official update on Ward to come about after further testing.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie WR Dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings ranks his favorite rookie wide receivers in Dynasty.
-
Rookie TE Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings ranks the top six rookie tight ends in Dynasty.
-
Rookie RB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings ranks the 2018 rookie class of running backs in Dynasty.
-
Rookie QB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings looks at the Dynasty value of the rookie quarterbacks.
-
Ranking AFC West schedules
Because their division boasts some good defenses, and they all play the NFC West and AFC North's...
-
Ranking AFC South schedules
The schedule-makers were kind to the AFC South, but they were particularly kind to one teal-colored...