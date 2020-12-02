Ward secured one of his three targets for three yards during Monday's 23-17 loss to Seattle.

Philadelphia tight ends and backs accounted for 59.5 percent of the team's target share Monday night, while there was not a single Eagles wideout to break 16 receiving yards or tally a touchdown. The past three games with both Alshon Jeffery and Jalen Reagor active, Ward has managed just 17 receiving yards per contest with zero scores. Provided more ample opportunity Weeks 1 through 8, Ward accumulated 30.4 yards per game while chalking up three total touchdowns.