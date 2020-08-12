Coach Doug Pederson said Ward is "in that starting mix" for the Eagles, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Ward was a pleasant surprise for the Eagles last December, averaging 52.4 yards, 7.5 targets and 77 percent snap share over the final four games of the regular season. His role was born of necessity after the Philadelphia receiver group was crushed by injuries, but Ward quickly provided an argument that he should've been playing the slot ahead of Nelson Agholor all along. In any case, Agholor is now with the Raiders, and while the Eagles did add a few wideouts in the offseason, they've already seen Marquise Goodwin opt out of the 2020 campaign, while Alshon Jeffery (foot) remains on the PUP list. That leaves Ward, DeSean Jackson and Jalen Reagor as the favorites for snaps and targets in September, albeit with J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, John Hightower and Quez Watkins also hoping to compete. Ward's slot ability could work in his favor in terms of securing a role, but it also means he's more likely to come off the field for multi-TE formations. Jackson and Reagor both come with more upside.