Ward is expected to see offensive snaps Sunday in the Eagles' game against the Seahawks, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

With the Eagles down their top two wide receivers in Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee), Jordan Matthews, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Mack Hollins and Ward remain as the lone healthy options at the position. Ward, who was called up from the practice squad in light of the injuries, previously made his NFL debut in Week 3, playing two offensive snaps. Though Ward's snap count should increase a little in his return to the roster, Zangaro suggests the Eagles will likely make "a ton" of use of 12 personnel (two tight ends) rather than relying heavily on a lackluster wideout corps.