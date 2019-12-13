Ward could fill a starting role at receiver Sunday against the Redskins with Alshon Jeffery (foot) moving to injured reserve this week and Nelson Agholor (knee) listed as questionable for the contest, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Even if Ward doesn't technically start, he'll at least have a regular role in three-receiver sets alongside rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Agholor (health permitting). Considering Agholor didn't practice Wednesday through Friday, he's most likely trending toward a second straight absence, which would leave Arcega-Whiteside, Ward and practice-squad addition Robert Davis as the only available receivers on the roster. While tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert will probably rank as the top two priorities in the Eagles' passing attack, Ward has already seen a more pronounced role of late, playing at least 40 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the past three weeks while garnering 19 total targets.