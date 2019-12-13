Eagles' Greg Ward: Could start in Week 15
Ward could fill a starting role at receiver Sunday against the Redskins with Alshon Jeffery (foot) moving to injured reserve this week and Nelson Agholor (knee) listed as questionable for the contest, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Even if Ward doesn't technically start, he'll at least have a regular role in three-receiver sets alongside rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Agholor (health permitting). Considering Agholor didn't practice Wednesday through Friday, he's most likely trending toward a second straight absence, which would leave Arcega-Whiteside, Ward and practice-squad addition Robert Davis as the only available receivers on the roster. While tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert will probably rank as the top two priorities in the Eagles' passing attack, Ward has already seen a more pronounced role of late, playing at least 40 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the past three weeks while garnering 19 total targets.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff Week 15 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.