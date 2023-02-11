site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Greg Ward: Elevated from practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Feb 11, 2023
Ward was elevated to the active roster Saturday.
Ward will now be eligible to play in the
Super Bowl despite not appearing in a game all season. The 27-year-old should not be expected to play a big role on offense, but he could potentially serve as the punt returner if Britain Covey (hamstring) is unable to play.
