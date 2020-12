Ward caught three of his five targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-16 loss to Green Bay.

Ward's fourth touchdown of the season and first over his last five games was the first of Jalen Hurts' career and came in the fourth quarter. The 32-yard bomb helped get the 25-year-old to his highest yardage total since Week 3. He'll be tough to count on Week 14 against the Saints.