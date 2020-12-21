Ward caught four of five targets for 15 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 33-26 loss to the Cardinals.

Ward didn't generate much yardage with his receptions, but he wriggled free for a pair of red-zone scores to get his side back in the game in the second quarter. He generated just 20 yards on five targets in last week's win over the Saints, but his usage in the scoring area bodes well for his fantasy value, though he has the look of a rather touchdown-dependent option. Still, Ward has found the end zone six times this season and will look to add to his numbers in next Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys.