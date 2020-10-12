Ward recorded four receptions on five targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in Week 5 against the Steelers.

Ward lost several targets from recent weeks, but still managed to haul in his second touchdown of the season on an eight-yard reception with six minutes remaining in the third quarter. Otherwise, he was surpassed by Travis Fulgham, who exploded for a 10-catch performance. With DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (foot/illness) nearing a return, Ward could be at risk of losing more targets in a Week 6 matchup against the Ravens.