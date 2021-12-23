site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Greg Ward: Finds paydirt in win
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ward caught two of his three targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in Tuesday's 27-17 win over Washington.
Ward hadn't recorded a catch since Week 4 but was suddenly a factor in this one. His 22 snaps on offense were the most he'd seen combined since Week 8.
