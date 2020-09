Ward caught five of his seven targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to Washington.

Although he didn't end up drawing the start, Ward was due to play a significant role with Alshon Jeffery (foot) and Jalen Reagor (shoulder) banged up. The 25-year-old did just that as he finished in a three-way tie for second on the team in targets. As has been the case for most of his career, most of those targets were short-range, as his longest of play of the day went for 11 yards.