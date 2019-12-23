Play

Ward caught four of five targets for 71 yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Cowboys.

He added one carry for five yards. Ward was the Eagles' most productive wide receiver for the second straight game, and he seems to be earning Carson Wentz's trust with the team poised to win the NFC East and head into the postseason. Ward could be poised for another strong effort in Week 17 against a vulnerable Giants secondary.

