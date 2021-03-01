The Eagles tendered Ward as an exclusive rights free agent Monday, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Ward can thus only negotiate with the Eagles this offseason, which makes it seem very likely that he'll stay in Philadelphia. The 25-year-old was the only wideout to start all 16 games for the team in 2020, and he finished with the best statline of his career (53-419-6). Philadelphia has already parted ways with DeSean Jackson and are expected to release Alshon Jeffrey in the near future, making it conceivable that Ward sees similar opportunities in 2021. Of course, there's always the possibility of the Eagles adding substantial pass-catching competition this offseason.
