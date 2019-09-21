Ward has been promoted to the Eagles' 53-man roster.

With DeSean Jackson (abdomen) out this week and Alshon Jeffery (calf) still iffy, Ward gives the team some added wideout depth for Sunday's game against the Lions. The team's top healthy options at the position are currently Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

