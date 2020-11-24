Ward caught three of four targets for nine yards in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Browns.

Ward has at least three catches in eight games this year but has now been held to 10 or fewer yards in two of his past three outings. He has held onto the third receiver's job so far despite the return of Alshon Jeffery, yet even prior to that, had only topped 45 yards in a game once all season. The 25-year-old will want to have a big game in a prime matchup against Seattle in Week 12 if he wants to keep earning opportunities going forward.