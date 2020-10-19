Ward brought in two of three targets for 19 yards in the Eagles' 30-28 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Ward saw both Zach Ertz (ankle), Travis Fulgham and John Hightower outpace him in targets, leaving him as a complementary option during the loss. The 25-year-old had seen at least five targets in four of his first five contests heading into Week 6, so the reduced volume, especially with the Eagles still missing multiple members of their air attack, was especially disappointing. Ward will look to bounce back in a Thursday night Week 7 battle against the Giants, but there's a chance Philadelphia gets back DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Dallas Goedert (IR-ankle) for that contest.