Ward finished the 2020 season with 53 catches on 79 targets for 419 yards and six touchdowns.

At the beginning of the year, Ward seemed buried on the depth chart and headed for limited playing time, but by the end of it, he would be the only pass catcher on the team who played in all 16 games. If the Houston product didn't find the end zone, he didn't do much else, however, as he topped 45 yards receiving just twice all season. The 25-year-old is now an exclusive rights free agent, meaning the Eagles will keep him in 2021 as long as they offer him a contract.