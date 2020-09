Ward caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 37-19 loss to the Rams.

After drawing seven targets in the opener, Ward saw just one look in this one despite getting the start. With Jalen Reagor healthy, the 25-year-old's role was due to diminish. It will likely tick back up again if there are any injuries to Reagor or DeSean Jackson, though Alshon Jeffery is likely to work his way back into the mix at some point.