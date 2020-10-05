Ward caught four of seven targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 25-20 win over San Francisco.

With the majority of the Eagles' wideout corps sidelined, Ward became Carson Wentz's favorite target. Practice squad receiver Travis Fulgham caught the lone passing touchdown of the game, but Ward was clearly the top receiver while operating out of the slot. The former quarterback has PPR appeal heading into a matchup against the Steelers on Sunday after garnering 18 targets (12 receptions) over his previous two contests.