Ward finished Sunday's 23-9 win over the Cowboys with three receptions for 10 yards on five targets.

Though the Eagles welcomed two of their injured pass catchers in Jalen Reagor (thumb) and Dallas Goedert (lower leg/ankle) back to the lineup, their returns didn't affect Ward from a playing-time standpoint. Ward was on the field for 59 of the Eagles' 63 offensive snaps, but he couldn't take advantage of a suspect Cowboys secondary, as his 10 receiving yards were his second fewest of the season. Ward's situation isn't likely to improve in the second half of the season, as Alshon Jeffery (calf) and Miles Sanders (knee) could both re-enter the Eagles' pass-catching mix following the team's Week 9 bye.