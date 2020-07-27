Ward's roster spot should be secure, according to Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com.
The Eagles drafted three wide receivers and traded for Marquise Goodwin, but they lost Nelson Agholor to the Raiders and have Alshon Jeffery rehabbing from major foot surgery. While Ward isn't likely to reprise his role from the final four weeks of last season -- three-quarters of offensive snaps and 7.5 targets per game -- he could enter training camp as the team's top slot man. Even if he loses that spot, Ward's familiarity with the Philadelphia offense and ability to field punts should help him stick around on the 55-man roster.