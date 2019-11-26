Ward caught six of his seven targets for 40 yards in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.

Ward caught his first NFL pass in the first quarter and would go on to see five more targets in the first half before disappearing in the second. He also handled punt returns but lost three yards on his only opportunity. If Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) are back for Week 14, Ward will likely head back to the practice squad.