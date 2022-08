Ward has missed the last few days of practice with a toe injury, Zach Berman of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

There hasn't been any indication that Ward's injury is a severe one, but he can't afford to lose too much time as he battles for a roster spot in camp. After catching 53 passes in 2020, he caught just seven last year, and he's been pushed further down the wideout depth chart by the arrival of A.J. Brown.