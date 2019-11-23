Play

Ward was promoted from the Eagles' practice squad Saturday.

Ward is expected to provide depth to an Eagles' receiving corps that sees all three of its projected starters -- Alshon Jeffery (ankle), Nelson Agholor (knee) and DeSean Jackson (abdomen) -- either on injured reserve or limited entering Sunday's Week 12 matchup.

