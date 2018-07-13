Ward (head) was a participant in team drills during June's mandatory minicamp, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ward was involved in a dangerous collision during OTAs that led to the receiver being carted off the practice field. However, Ward has since assured the media that he's fine, and his participation in team drills during minicamp all but confirms that notion. When training camp opens in late July, Ward will compete with a slew of other depth-caliber players for the No. 5 or 6 job at wideout.

More News
Our Latest Stories