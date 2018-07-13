Eagles' Greg Ward: No limitations at minicamp
Ward (head) was a participant in team drills during June's mandatory minicamp, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Ward was involved in a dangerous collision during OTAs that led to the receiver being carted off the practice field. However, Ward has since assured the media that he's fine, and his participation in team drills during minicamp all but confirms that notion. When training camp opens in late July, Ward will compete with a slew of other depth-caliber players for the No. 5 or 6 job at wideout.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB projections: Cool on Wilson
Heath Cummings specializes in detailed statistical analysis and just released his QB ranki...
-
Expectations: Projections for all 32
We've previewed every team in the NFL to get you ready for Fantasy season. Find them all h...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Hill
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy busts: Avoid Stafford
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Jarvis...
-
2018 Fantasy busts: Avoid Cooks
Jamey Eisenberg warned about DeMarco Murray in 2017 and has identified 2018 busts.
-
Sleepers: Target Cooper, Mixon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...