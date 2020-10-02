Ward was the only Eagles receiver on the 53-man roster to practice Thursday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

With DeSean Jackson (hamstring), Alshon Jeffery (foot), J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf), John Hightower (illness), all missing the session, the Eagles ran their offense with Ward, three practice squad players and Quez Watkins (upper body), who was just designated to return from IR on Tuesday. Even if Jackson is able to return despite not having practiced yet this week, Week 4 will still likely be another busy one for the 25-year-old Ward.