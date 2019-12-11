Eagles' Greg Ward: Plays 77 snaps in win
Ward caught four of his nine targets for 34 yards and played a season-high 77 offensive snaps in Monday night's 23-17 win over the Giants.
That Ward got so much playing time should come as no surprise considering he was one of only two healthy Eagles receivers after Alshon Jeffery left with a foot injury. Unfortunately, the former college quarterback wasn't able to do much with the second-highest target total on the team, but he was much more involved than J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who only saw three chances. With Jeffery now out for the year, Ward's role could continue to grow over the final few games of the season.
