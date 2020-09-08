The Eagles list Ward as their No. 3 receiver on the unofficial depth chart that was released Tuesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ward could be pushed down the depth chart once the Eagles get healthier at receiver, but with Jalen Reagor (upper body) highly unlikely to play and Alshon Jeffery (foot) looking iffy for Sunday's season opener versus Washington, the former University of Houston quarterback should be locked into a starting role to begin the season. Especially if Jeffery joins Reagor on the sideline Week 1, the Eagles will likely make heavy use of two-tight end sets featuring Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, but Ward proved late last season that he could be reliable option in the slot for quarterback Carson Wentz. Over the five games in which he played at least 70 percent of the offensive snaps (including playoffs), Ward totaled 24 receptions for 233 yards and a touchdown on 34 targets.