Eagles' Greg Ward: Progressing nicely
Ward has shined with his consistent play during the team's first five practices, Mike Kay of NJ.com reports.
Ward is not likely to make the team but has 'rarely let down' his quarterbacks thus far in camp, according to Kay. While the former college quarterback has gotten work at all the receiver positions, he's been very effective out of the slot and could earn a spot backing up Nelson Agholor there. Still, the Eagles are unlikely to keep more than five receivers, and Mack Hollins is currently viewed as the likely winner of the last opening, with Shelton Gibson and Charles Johnson also competing with Ward for it.
