Eagles' Greg Ward: Returning to Philly
Ward signed a contract with the Eagles on Wednesday.
The Eagles originally signed Ward as an undrafted free agent last spring in an attempt to convert him from a quarterback to a receiver. While the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Houston product didn't survive final roster cuts ahead of the 2017 season opener, Ward proved to be a playmaker at the collegiate level -- one who rushed for over 1,000 yards during his junior season -- and will likely be better prepared to make an impact in his second professional season than he was as a rookie.
